Youth charred to death in road mishap near Gundlupet

The deceased was proceeding towards Gundlupet when his car collided with an oncoming vegetable-laden truck on the National Highway in Begur police station limits and caught fire

July 02, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old youth was found charred to death after his car was involved in a head-on collision with a truck on the Mysuru-Ooty road near Gundlupet on Saturday night.

The deceased identified as Muzammil, a resident of Mysuru, was proceeding towards Gundlupet, when his car collided with an oncoming vegetable-laden truck on the National Highway in Begur police station limits and caught fire.

Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police Padmini Saha, who visited the accident spot, said the body has been identified and handed over to the family members after completing the formalities.

A case has been registered in Begur Police station and investigation in the matter is underway.

