Youth brutally murdered in Kalaburagi

June 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth was brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons near Azadpur on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city late on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Umer, a resident of Bilalabad Colony.

A group of miscreants attacked him in an isolated area near Azadpur Road and stabbed him repeatedly with lethal weapons. He was shifted to a private hospital where he died after failing to respond to medical treatment due to heavy loss of blood.

The police suspected that rivalry may be the reason for the brutal killing.

A case has been registered at the Gulbarga University Police Station.

