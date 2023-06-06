HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth brutally murdered in Kalaburagi

June 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth was brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons near Azadpur on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city late on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Umer, a resident of Bilalabad Colony.

A group of miscreants attacked him in an isolated area near Azadpur Road and stabbed him repeatedly with lethal weapons. He was shifted to a private hospital where he died after failing to respond to medical treatment due to heavy loss of blood.

The police suspected that rivalry may be the reason for the brutal killing.

A case has been registered at the Gulbarga University Police Station.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.