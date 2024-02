February 17, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A youth was brutally murdered at Hosur village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath Demappa Kolakar, 22, a resident of Hosur village. Inspector M.I. Mathapathy and other police personnel visited the spot and have taken up the investigation.

Manjunath’s head was crushed with a stone. The cause for the murder is still not known.