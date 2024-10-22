GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth booked under PoCSO Act for sexual assault on minor

Published - October 22, 2024 08:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Police on Monday invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012 against a youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl at a tanda in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

A case was booked against accused Vikas Jadhav at Narona Police Station.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, the youth hailing from Kalaburagi frequently visited his grandmother at the tanda and initially, trapped the minor girl and then, sexually assaulted her when she visited her native in May 2024.

The complaint stated that the accused threatened the girl of dire consequence if she were to reveal the incident to anyone.

