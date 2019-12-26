Youth booked for spreading hatred

Belagavi police have arrested a youth from Sankeshwar on the charge of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders and spreading communal hatred. Aman Waheed Awate (25) of Sankeshwar is said to have created some video songs about various BJP leaders using the Tik-Tok App. He has been releasing them on social media for a few days now. He ridiculed Mr. Modi and Yogi Adityanath, the police said. He has been booked under Sections of Indian Penal Code prohibiting acts of defamation, spreading communal hatred and disturbing peace, the police said.