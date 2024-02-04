ADVERTISEMENT

Youth booked for posting comments in favour of Babri masjid

February 04, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The City Police have registered a suo motu case against a 23-year-old youth for posting comments in favour of Babri masjid, while promoting enmity between different religious groups, in Kalaburagi.

The accused has been identified as Syed Moyeen Faisal, a resident of Iqbal Colony in Kalaburagi.

On January 21, just a day before the consecration of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the youth posted inflammatory comments on social media supporting Babri masjid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is reported to have said: “One day, we will again reconstruct Babri masjid at the same place.”

The Raghavendra Nagar Police have traced the details of the accused and registered the suo motu case under IPC Section 153(A) for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and also, Sections 295, 295(A) for deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religious beliefs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US