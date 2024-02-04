GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth booked for posting comments in favour of Babri masjid

February 04, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The City Police have registered a suo motu case against a 23-year-old youth for posting comments in favour of Babri masjid, while promoting enmity between different religious groups, in Kalaburagi.

The accused has been identified as Syed Moyeen Faisal, a resident of Iqbal Colony in Kalaburagi.

On January 21, just a day before the consecration of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the youth posted inflammatory comments on social media supporting Babri masjid.

He is reported to have said: “One day, we will again reconstruct Babri masjid at the same place.”

The Raghavendra Nagar Police have traced the details of the accused and registered the suo motu case under IPC Section 153(A) for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and also, Sections 295, 295(A) for deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religious beliefs.

