Youth booked for girl’s death

February 02, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Belagavi

A farmer has complained to the police that his daughter had ended her life after a man refused to marry her.

Gangappa Gujjar of Tavshi village has complained that his daughter Tejaswini, 21, ended her life after Ashif Desai, a man from the village had refused to marry her, after being in a relationship with her for two years. The girl was found dead in her house on Monday.

Athani police have registered a case against Desai, who was earlier arrested in a case of assault.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)