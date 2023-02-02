Youth booked for girl’s death

A farmer has complained to the police that his daughter had ended her life after a man refused to marry her.
Gangappa Gujjar of Tavshi village has complained that his daughter Tejaswini, 21, ended her life after Ashif Desai, a man from the village had refused to marry her, after being in a relationship with her for two years. The girl was found dead in her house on Monday.
Athani police have registered a case against Desai, who was earlier arrested in a case of assault.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)
