Youth bludgeoned to death

A 20-year-old was bludgeoned to death in a drunken brawl among friends on Friday afternoon in an isolated area near Kotaga village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan R. Sathkhed, a native of Chandankera village in Chincholi taluk.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, a case has been booked against Anand Babu and a minor boy. According to sources, Mohan was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his two friends over an old rivalry.