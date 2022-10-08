Youth bludgeoned to death

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 08, 2022 20:44 IST

A 20-year-old was bludgeoned to death in a drunken brawl among friends on Friday afternoon in an isolated area near Kotaga village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan R. Sathkhed, a native of Chandankera village in Chincholi taluk.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, a case has been booked against Anand Babu and a minor boy. According to sources, Mohan was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his two friends over an old rivalry.

