Youth beat up drunken soldier after he created ruckus in Belagavi

November 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

Parashuram Patil, an Indian Army soldier who was on vacation, was beaten up by a group of youth after he allegedly created a ruckus in an inebriated state in Ganeshpur in Belagavi recently.

The soldier, who is working in Kashmir, had come home on vacation. On Friday, he got out of a bar and stopped vehicles on the Rakkasakoppa Road. He did not heed to advice by some drivers and passers by.

Irritated by this, some youth from the village, along with the workers in the bar beat him up and threw him off the road.

Villagers complained that he was fully drunk and created great inconvenience to commuters for nearly half an hour, the police said. A case has been registered. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

