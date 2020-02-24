Youth attack hostel in Belagavi, damage vehicles and property

A group of around 20 youth vandalised the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar post-matric hostel in Sangameshwar Nagar in Belagavi on Sunday night. Some vehicles and property were damaged, but no one was injured.
The mob entered the hostel wielding rods, cricket bats and sticks around 10 p.m. They threw stones at the doors and windows, damaged bikes and bicycles and shouted abuses against the inmates who huddled up in their rooms to protect themselves.
Deputy director of social welfare Uma Saligoudar visited the hostel later and spoke to the inmates.
Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has ordered an investigation into the incident. Police suspect that eve-teasing could have led to attack.
Officers at the APMC police station said that no case had been registered regarding eve-teasing against any inmates of the hostel.
