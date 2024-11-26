Youth assaults girl who refused to marry him in Alur

A man allegedly assaulted a girl with a machete after she refused to marry him at Alur town in Hassan district on Monday. Ganavi, who suffered injuries, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hassan.

Ganavi, a native of K. Hoskote in Alur taluk, and Mohith, from the same village, and were in a relationship for a couple of years, according to the police. She stopped contacting him recently as she did not appreciate his conduct. However, Mohith continued to force her to marry him. He often posted her photographs on social media platforms, leaving her annoyed, the police said.

Recently, Ganavi informed her father, Chandrashekhar, about the development. He contacted Mohith’s father, Lokesh. Members of both families met and told the boy that he should not meet her. And they decided to take his written statement, making a pledge that he would not contact her, and get it signed by a notary in Alur.

Even as the family members were engaged in preparing the document on Monday, Mohith hit Ganavi with a machete and fled the place. She suffered injuries on her head and hands. Her family members rushed her to the hospital. The Alur police registered the case based on Chandrashekhar’s statement.