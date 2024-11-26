 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Youth assaults girl who refused to marry him in Alur

Published - November 26, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A man allegedly assaulted a girl with a machete after she refused to marry him at Alur town in Hassan district on Monday. Ganavi, who suffered injuries, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hassan.

Ganavi, a native of K. Hoskote in Alur taluk, and Mohith, from the same village, and were in a relationship for a couple of years, according to the police. She stopped contacting him recently as she did not appreciate his conduct. However, Mohith continued to force her to marry him. He often posted her photographs on social media platforms, leaving her annoyed, the police said.

Recently, Ganavi informed her father, Chandrashekhar, about the development. He contacted Mohith’s father, Lokesh. Members of both families met and told the boy that he should not meet her. And they decided to take his written statement, making a pledge that he would not contact her, and get it signed by a notary in Alur.

Even as the family members were engaged in preparing the document on Monday, Mohith hit Ganavi with a machete and fled the place. She suffered injuries on her head and hands. Her family members rushed her to the hospital. The Alur police registered the case based on Chandrashekhar’s statement.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.