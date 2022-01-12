Youth assaulted, paraded naked in Hassan

The alleged assault took place near the Hemavati Statue Circle in Hassan, Karnataka.

Hassan

12 January 2022 14:06 IST

An angry mob also assaulted the youth based on allegations of misbehaving with a girl

A group of people assaulted a youth and paraded him naked near the city bus stand in the heart of Hassan on allegations of misbehaving with a girl on January 11. Video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms, attracting severe criticism for Hassan district police.

The person is said to be a native of Vijayapura who was working in Hassan as a construction worker. He allegedly misbehaved with a girl at Maharaja Park in Hassan. A few people, who noticed his behaviour, thrashed him and took him to the Hemavati Statue Circle, a busy traffic junction. He was allegedly assaulted and forced to remove his clothes. He was pushed and dragged, even as a few people opposed parading him naked.

After some time, two policemen arrived and took the youth in their vehicle. As video clips went viral, many people took serious objection to the way the youth was treated. They opined that he should not have been assaulted and paraded naked. Instead, he should have been handed over to the police.

Many found fault with the police as well. They questioned why the police did not act quickly though the incident happened on a busy road, a stone’s throw away from a police station and the office of the Superintendent of Police.