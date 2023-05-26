HamberMenu
Youth assaulted in Bankal, Mudigere taluk

May 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was allegedly attacked by a group of people at Banakal in Mudigere taluk early on Friday morning.

Ajith Pujari, a resident of Indira Nagar in the village, allegedly entered a lady’s residence in the same locality around 3.30 a.m. The neighbours, who came to know about his visit to the lady’s house, pulled him out and allegedly assaulted him. He was hiding in the kitchen when the neighbours entered, according to the locals.

Ajith, who suffered injuries to his head and chest, has been admitted to a government hospital in Mudigere. He told the media that a group of Muslim people assaulted him because he was a Hindu and worked for the BJP during the recent elections. He has named five people who allegedly assaulted him.

Chikmagaluru SP Uma Prashanth told mediapersons, “Ajith Pujari visited a Muslim lady’s house in the early morning, which was objected to by the neighbours. They pushed Ajith and beat him up”.

The police would register the cases based on the statements of both sides.

