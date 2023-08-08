HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth arrested on the charge of having links with drug peddlers

August 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation with local Police, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) Police have arrested a youth from near Hubballi on the charge of him having links with drug peddlers.

The arrested youth has been identified as Ninganagouda, alias Surajgouda Mallikarjungouda Kanagoudara, son of a BJP leader from Adaragunchi village near Hubballi.

According to the police, he worked in a medical store at the Janata Bazaar in Hubballi and is said to be involved in selling banned drugs.

The youth was caught by the police who came on the pretext of buying a banned drug.

The police had called him to Durgad Bail in Hubballi and arrested him when he gave them strips of the banned drug.

Though the arrest was made a week ago, it has come to light now.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.