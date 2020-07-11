Karnataka

Youth arrested on rape charge

Special Correspondent Udupi 11 July 2020 23:19 IST
Updated: 11 July 2020 23:19 IST

The Udupi Women’s Police on Saturday arrested a 21 year-old on charges of raping and impregnating a minor girl in Hiriyadka.

According to Prabhakar Achar, Legal-cum-Probation Officer of Udupi District Child Protection Unit, a hospital provided information about the minor being found pregnant. On inquiry, it was found that the girl, a resident of Hiriyadka, was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle’s son Pundalika a few months ago. Since the girl, 15, had missed her periods, the parents took her to a hospital where she was found two months’ pregnant.

Mr. Achar said the parents, from Belagavi, had settled in Hiriyadka for 15 years as labourers. They had brought Pundalika to stay with them sometime ago. Violet Femina, SI, registered a case against Pundalika under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Karnataka
parent and child
police
crime
sexual assault & rape
Mangalore
Karnataka
Read more...