Youth arrested on rape charge

The Udupi Women’s Police on Saturday arrested a 21 year-old on charges of raping and impregnating a minor girl in Hiriyadka.
According to Prabhakar Achar, Legal-cum-Probation Officer of Udupi District Child Protection Unit, a hospital provided information about the minor being found pregnant. On inquiry, it was found that the girl, a resident of Hiriyadka, was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle’s son Pundalika a few months ago. Since the girl, 15, had missed her periods, the parents took her to a hospital where she was found two months’ pregnant.
Mr. Achar said the parents, from Belagavi, had settled in Hiriyadka for 15 years as labourers. They had brought Pundalika to stay with them sometime ago. Violet Femina, SI, registered a case against Pundalika under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012.
