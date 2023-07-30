Youth arrested for stealing Husky, released on bail

July 30, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indiranagar police arrested a 21-year-old youth identified as Avinash who stole a Siberian Husky breed pet dog. He was released on bail later. The accused picked up this 3-month-old dog that was tied outside a house in Indiranagar.

On July 24, Avinash who was walking in the area saw a dog lying outside the house. He entered the gate and took the dog by untying the leash. The act was caught by the CCTV camera placed at the residence. He was also seen walking to Ulsoor with the dog in the footage captured by the CCTV of a pet store nearby. These two videos were uploaded to social media groups and shared with the police. An FIR was registered at the Indiranagar police station.

With surveillance footage and tips flowing from the RWAs chat groups, the police located the accused, Avinash, at his grandmother’s house in Ramamurthy Nagar. On July 28 The police contacted Avinash’s mother in the evening and asked for her assistance in persuading Avinash, who had taken the dog to his friend’s house nearby, to give the dog back to his family.

On Friday, Avinash was arrested and Anand Kulkarni, the dog’s owner, picked up his pet from the Indiranagar police station, and was delighted to see that it was not injured or harmed in any way. Mr. Kulkarni praised the police team for helping him find his dog. “The Indiranagar police did a great job tracking Leo in such a short period of time,” he said. When asked why Avinash took Leo, he told The Hindu, “He was just lying there outside the house. I wanted to take him home and play with him.”