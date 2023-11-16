Youth arrested for sharing woman’s deep fake images

Khanapur Police arrested a 22-year-old man for using deep fake technology to share morphed images of a woman.
Manthan Patil, an employee of a private company in Bengaluru, shared morphed images of the woman from Belagavi district, as she had rejected his advances.
He used the name of a woman to create a digital profile and shared the images of women that were deemed insulting.
ADVERTISEMENT
The woman, who was supported by her family, filed a police complaint.
The Cyber, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) Cell of the District Police tracked him down and arrested him.
A case has been filed.
ADVERTISEMENT