Youth arrested for sharing woman’s deep fake images

November 16, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Khanapur Police arrested a 22-year-old man for using deep fake technology to share morphed images of a woman.

Manthan Patil, an employee of a private company in Bengaluru, shared morphed images of the woman from Belagavi district, as she had rejected his advances.

He used the name of a woman to create a digital profile and shared the images of women that were deemed insulting.

The woman, who was supported by her family, filed a police complaint.

The Cyber, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) Cell of the District Police tracked him down and arrested him.

A case has been filed.

