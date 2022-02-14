Youth arrested for rape

Gorur Police in Hassan taluk on Sunday, arrested a 26-year-old person on charges of raping a 11-year-old girl.

Keerthi Sagar, the accused, took the girl to a secluded place and raped her on Sunday. The incident came to light late in the evening, when the villagers informed the police.

Police reached the place and arrested Keerthi Sagar. A case has been booked against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The girl is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hassan.