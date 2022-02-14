Karnataka

Youth arrested for rape

Gorur Police in Hassan taluk on Sunday, arrested a 26-year-old person on charges of raping a 11-year-old girl.

Keerthi Sagar, the accused, took the girl to a secluded place and raped her on Sunday. The incident came to light late in the evening, when the villagers informed the police.

Police reached the place and arrested Keerthi Sagar. A case has been booked against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The girl is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hassan.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2022 6:46:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/youth-arrested-for-rape/article65048927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY