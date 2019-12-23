Karnataka

Youth arrested for rape, murder of girl in Hassan

The missing girl was found dead in a tank

A nine-year-old girl who was found dead in a tank in Hassan district of Karnataka on December 16 was allegedly raped and murdered, Superintendent of Police Ram Nivas Sepat said on Sunday.

Suresh, 21, of Madaba village has been arrested in the case, Mr. Sepat said. The accused allegedly raped the girl, killed her, and threw the body in the tank.

The preliminary report of the post-mortem conducted at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences stated that the death was due to “asphyxia as a result of smothering with signs of recent sexual assault,” he said in a press release.

The girl, a Class 4 student, went missing after she went to take part in a festival near Channarayapatna with her brother and friends on December 14. As she did not return, her mother and relatives searched for the girl and later filed a police complaint on December 16. The same day she was found dead in a tank at Madaba village.

After the post-mortem report, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the IPC.

