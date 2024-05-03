GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth arrested for impregnating minor Dalit girl, threatening her after abusing her caste

May 03, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi Navnagar Police on Friday night arrested a youth on the charge of impregnating a minor Dalit girl and threatening her mother with dire consequences.

The arrest was made following a complaint by the girl’s mother, a resident of Amaragol, and subsequent to a demonstration by Hindutva outfits in front of the police station.

In her complaint, the woman said that her minor daughter had fallen in love with her former classmate and accused Saddam Hussein.

However, he forcibly established physical relationship and impregnated her and threatened her with dire consequences. She has also said in the complaint that the accused had called her, abusing her caste and issuing life threat to her.

The police registered a case under provisions of PoCSO Act and SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The arrest was made within an hour of registering the complaint.

