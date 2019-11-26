Youth advised to develop deeper understanding of the Constitution

National Law Day was celebrated at the Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College in Belagavi on Tuesday. Additional District and Sessions Judge, Belagavi, Basavaraju, who inaugurated the event, urged youth to develop a deeper understanding of the Constitution and related statutes.

“After gaining Independence that followed a protracted freedom movement, our founding fathers faced an uphill task of having a Constitution for the newly formed country. This was resolved after the senior leaders decided to create a Constituent Assembly and a drafting committee that was part of the assembly. B.R. Ambedkar was chosen to head the committee that worked for nearly three years to come up with the first draft of the rule book. Law Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution on November 26,” the judge said.

He said that the principle of rule of law, an independent judiciary and checks and balances that are built into the Constitution were the guiding lights of the Republic. “Educational institutions should take up programmes to create awareness about the Constitution and its vital importance in a democracy. As citizens, it is our sacred duty that we identify and remove hurdles in the working of the judicial and other Constitutional systems. We need to uphold the dignity of the Constitution and the judiciary,” he said.

S.V. Ganachari, chairman, governing council of RLLC, who presided over the function, described the Constitution as the source of governance for the nation. Meaning of all rules and their extent are decided by the Constitutional framework. Law colleges should involve students in research work on the Constitution and related matters, he said.

College principal Anil Hawaldar spoke about the importance of the celebrations of Law Day. “This is the most important day in the life of the country. We need to protect and preserve the Constitutional spirit. There has to be an organic interpretation of the Constitution. Young people should take pride in the Constitution and spread awareness about its vitality among others,” he said.

