Youth accused of trying to steal chilli assaulted in Gadag district

November 26, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Yattinahalli village in Gadag district tied two youth to a pole and beat them up, after accusing them of trying to steal chilli from the fields.

The youth, Shivu and Manjunath, of the same village were tied to the pole in front of a temple and made to carry the bag of chillis they are said to have stolen.

One was made to stand on the shoulders of the other youth.

The farmers accused the two of trying to steal farm produce as it has gained high prices in the wholesale market now.

The youth were assaulted indiscriminately. They were also paraded through the village before they were let off.

