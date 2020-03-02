‘Your criticism amounts to insulting people’s mandate’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa addressing the Assembly session.

BENGALURU

02 March 2020 22:20 IST

We have proved that we have support of people: CM to Oppn.

Launching a counter-attack on the Opposition, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday warned them that their criticism on his government would tantamount to “ridiculing the people’s mandate” as the Bharatiya Janata Party had won the number game.

“People of the State are with us, which was evident with the results of the recent byelections to the Assembly and general elections to Lok Sabha. If you continue to criticise us, then people will start talking lightly about you. I’m saying this out of concern for you,” Mr. Yediyurappa told the Opposition during his reply in the Assembly to the address by Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to the joint session of the State legislative Houses.

“Numbers are important in democracy. We have proved that we have the support of people by winning 12 of the 15 Assembly seats that went to bypolls. This is a moral victory for the government and the party. We won 26 seats (including Mandya) in the Lok Sabha polls as against only one by you,” he said, particularly in reference to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

In his 15-minute reply, which was read out amidst din by the Opposition members, the Chief Minister maintained that his government had handled rescue and rehabilitation of flood-hit people in an efficient and transparent manner.

He wondered how far it was correct to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the flood-hit areas when Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and a team of officials had inspected these areas.

Describing the notification of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal’s award by the Union government as a big victory, he reiterated that the State government would earmark funds in the State Budget for taking up the project on a fast-track basis.

‘Won’t give even an inch of land’

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Monday declared that there was no question of giving away even an inch of land to the neighbouring State of Maharashtra, which was trying to “rake up” the boundary issue.

“Our government’s stand is firm that the report of the Mahajan Commission on State boundary dispute is final. We will not give even an inch of land for any reason,” the Chief Minister said.