Your beat constable is your go-to person at the department

The Mysuru City Police announced a revamped beat system on Tuesday, making a head constable or a constable in-charge of a clearly demarcated locality under the police station limits.

The head constable or a constable will have to introduce themselves to the residents of their assigned area, share their official mobile number, and keep in touch with them constantly. Residents can contact their respective beat constable for redressal of their grievances. Also, the constables will have to constitute a committee comprising of residents of the area and hold monthly meetings to review the law and order situation.

Announcing the new beat system, A. Subramanyeshwara Rao, City Police Commissioner, said the area under the Commissionerate’s jurisdiction has been divided into 1,313 beats. The head constables and constables have been assigned a beat each.

“The new beat system has made the head constables and constables more accountable for happenings in their respective areas. They will also be responsible for implementing programmes such as Aasare for the safety of senior citizens, and passport verification, among others,” he said. However, officials of the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police and above will oversee their work.

The allocation of beats will be in force for one year after which it will be reviewed and beats will be reassigned, Mr. Rao said.

The constables will be provided with a book in which all the entries pertaining to their respective beat will have to be made. “They will have to visit each and every house in their assigned area. Roughly, each constable will be made accountable for 900 to 950 persons or 150 to 200 families,” Mr. Rao said.

Not only will the constables be provided with an identity cards and maps of their assigned area to prevent imposters from misleading the public, details about the assigned beat and the constable will also be put up in their jurisdictional police station. Shortly, the details will also be uploaded on the Mysuru City Police website.

The constables will have to maintain the details of well-known persons, heads of different religions, persons possessing gun licenses, bars, wine shops and restaurants, government offices, tourist centres, religious centres, marriage halls, lakes, schools and colleges, NGOs and associations, among others. Also, the constables will have to maintain a record of rowdies, goondas, and other anti-social elements in their assigned areas and monitor their activities regularly.