Youngsters pay tribute to Netaji in Dharwad

Tributes were paid to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 123rd birth anniversary at a function organised by the district unit of All-India Democratic Students’ Organisations (AIDSO) and All-India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) here on Thursday.

A large number of students from various educational institutions participated in the programme and paid tributes to the Netaji statue installed at the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) office premises here. They also took out a procession with a portrait of Subhas Chandra Bose through major roads of the city.

Later, addressing a public meeting at Kadapa Maidan, AIDYO president Ramanjanappa Aldalli spoke about the life and works of Bose and his role in the freedom struggle. He said Bose chose to dedicate his life to the cause of the nation despite passing the coveted Indian Civil Services (ICS), which was a rare feat in those days. “He not only fought for freedom, but also had a vision for a new India. It is unfortunate that India lost its son before independence,” he said.

He said Bose dreamt of creating a society that assured equality and adopted secular principles, but this is yet to be realised. After 70 years of independence, once again society is facing a battle of religion and caste, which has occupied centre stage in politics now, Mr. Aldalli said. “People are being suppressed and political castles are being built on them,” he said.