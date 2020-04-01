Youngsters join hands with admn. to feed the needy

While the lockdown has forced people to stay indoors, a group of youngsters in Vijayapura ventures out twice a day not for fun but to feed the needy.

Till a few days ago carrying large bags containing food packets, these youngsters visited all major hospitals of the city twice a day to offer food free to patients admitted and also their attenders.

The youngsters have been doing this since COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the region. Now, their routine has changed a bit in the wake of restrictions imposed because of the lockdown and apprehensions about the spread of the pandemic.

They now hand over food to the municipal staff for distribution among the needy. The municipal staff, in turn, send it to localities where there are needy people and distribute it among them.

Some of these patients have been discharged from hospitals but are unable to travel back because of the lockdown, while others are still under treatment for various illnesses.

“We have identified such people in the city, and decided to offer food to these people as they have no means to get food. Several of them are poor and can’t afford to buying food in permitted eateries or takeaway centres,” said Azim Inamdar, founder of Kranti Association, a voluntary organisation.

“Earlier, the number was around 300. They were mainly destitute, but after the lockdown, others too are facing this problem. And, we extended our service to all those in need. The number increased to 700 and now it has gone up to 1,200,” he said. Interestingly, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil had asked organisations to suspend such distribution in the wake of fear of volunteers becoming carriers of infection.

Instead, he said, they can join hands with the administration in doing the service in a proper manner. Since then, such help is routed through the administration and now, more people are being served.

Mr. Inamdar’s organisation is supported by philanthropists who have offered help by supplying vegetables, groceries and some financial assistance.

He wanted others to join hands with his organisation in an effort to serve more people in need. The organisation can be contacted on Ph: 9886043249.