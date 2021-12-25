Youngster dies while playing hockey

Mysuru

25 December 2021 20:30 IST

A youngster in his early 20s collapsed when playing hockey at Moornadu in Kodagu district on Saturday and died while being shifted to a hospital.

Somanna (24) was the deceased and the incident took place when a hockey tournament was in progress. It is suspected that Somanna suffered a cardiac arrest. Though medical aid was administered and Somanna was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance he died en route.

