‘Younger Asian societies will provide future world requirements’

India is the youngest country in the world, says Denmark Ambassador

India is the youngest country in the world, says Denmark Ambassador

Making a demographic comparison between Asian and Western countries, Denmark Ambassador to India H.E. Freddy Svane has said that India and other Asian societies are younger and will fulfil the world’s requirements in the days to come.

“India is the youngest country in the world. India and other Asian countries have more young population compared to the Western countries where the aged population is dominant. The future of the world relies on India which will turn into the world’s talent hub. The world needs you,” Mr. Svane said in his address to mediapersons at PDA Engineering College here on Wednesday.

He was here to inaugurate an innovation lab established at the college as part of a collaboration with Danish companies and institutes.

When asked why an institution from backward Kalyana Karnataka has been chosen for the initiative, the Danish diplomat said that the region has relatively better and untapped talents as compared to mega cities Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai.

“India and Denmark have partnerships in various areas, including renewable energy. I could have gone to Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities for a talent hunt. But, all these areas are already mapped and identified. This region (Kalyana Karnataka) has a lot of hidden talents that remain untapped. I feel that the future of India is in its rural areas. With our collaboration with PDA College, we are trying to connect local talents with global exposure and opportunities by exchanging technological innovations,” Mr. Svane said.

After inaugurating the innovation lab, which has been set up to facilitate and develop innovations in the fields of Internet of Things, green energy, climate change mitigation, agricultural applications and electric vehicle systems, among others, Mr. Svane stressed the need for the development of in-house skilling to face global challenges such as global warming.

Manager of Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Kavita Gouda, President of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Bhimashankar Bilgundi, Principal of PDA College of Engineering S. S. Kalashetty, CEO and MD of Flexitron R.S. Hiremath and others were present.