Young writers called upon to stand with poor, disadvantaged communities of society

March 04, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing discontentment over literary personalities backing political leaders in their writings, writer and literary critic Rahamath Tarikere has advised young writers to stand with the poor, marginalised and disadvantaged communities.

“In the past, writers in the courts of kings and monarchs created literature to appease their masters. In the present, many writers are writing to appease politicians. This should stop. Literature should reflect society. Literature should raise the burning issues of the marginalised and oppressed communities. Literature will be meaningful when it gives voice to the voiceless,” Mr. Tarikere, who has retired from Kannada University, Hampi, told a literary event at Nudi Café off Talur Raod in Ballari on Monday.

Providing some tips to young writers, the scholar said that the language used to create literature should be simple enough to touch the hearts of the common readers rather than being a complex one aimed at attracting the admiration of academics and scholars.

“Getting eight Jnanpith Awards is not necessarily a testament to the superiority of the Kannada language. We need to come out of this complacency. Kannada needs to have a meaningful interaction with its neighbouring languages and get enriched, absorbing all the powerful expressions from the other languages. It needs to mingle with the environment as writer K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi did and with science, Nagesh Hegde is doing,” Mr. Tarikere said.

Manjunath, Venkatagiri Dalawayi, Ahiraj, Suma, E.G. Reddy, Dastagirsab Dinni, V.B. Mallappa, Veerendra Ravihal and writers and literary enthusiasts were present.

