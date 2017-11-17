Young woman unable to undergo dialysis, dies

A 20-year-old woman, who was suffering from chronic renal failure, died on Friday in Puttur. It is alleged that she died as she was unable to undergo dialysis due to the protest by private medical establishments and doctors to the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.

The victim Pooja, a resident of Kabaka, was a second-year B.Com student of Vivekananda College, Puttur. She was diagnosed of chronic renal failure a year ago and was undergoing dialysis twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays - at the City Hospital, Puttur, under guidance from specialists of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Deralakatte, Mangaluru, according to social activist Purushottam.

When she went for dialysis on Tuesday, the specialist was reportedly not available on telephone to guide the personnel at the City Hospital due to the strike. The young woman was then taken to Deralakatte Hospital. However, here too she was unable to get the dialysis due to the absence of the specialist, Mr. Purushottam told The Hindu.

He said the young woman was then taken home and on medication for dialysis on Friday. However, on Thursday night, she began feeling breathless. It is said that her relatives tried to contact the specialist, but he was reportedly not available on phone. Pooja passed away just as she was being taken inside Puttur Government Hospital early on Friday morning.

Mr. Purushottam said though the government hospital had dialysis facility, it lacked trained operators and hence many people do not prefer the same.

Pooja was the second of three girls of Late Ganesh Acharya and Geetha, who works as a labourer. Ganesh passed away six months ago and Pooja’s death is another shock to the family, Mr. Purushottam said.

Puttur Town Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad said the police have received information about the death and are filing a report. He said the young woman was not given treatment at both the private hospitals even as she was not taken to any government hospital initially.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao said though he was not aware of the particular incident, all taluk hospitals in the district are equipped with dialysis facility.

Social activist Sanjeva Kabaka, a resident of Kabaka, said not many people visit Puttur Government Hospital to undergo dialysis facility and majority of them prefer to visit Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru.