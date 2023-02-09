ADVERTISEMENT

Young voters told to actively take part in election process to strengthen democracy

February 09, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Election Commissioner of India Ajay Bhadoo handing over an Elector Photo Identity Card to a first-time voter at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Deputy Election Commissioner of India Ajay Bhadoo, who participated in SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) activities in Kalaburagi on Thursday, urged youngsters to actively participate in the election process for strengthening democracy in the country.

“Apart from exercising their franchise in elections, young voters should encourage others around them to participate in the process. They should join hands with the administration to spread electoral awareness among the people and persuade their friends who have completed 18 years to get their names included in the electoral rolls,” Mr. Bhadoo said at a programme organised at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

He symbolically distributed Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to a few first-time voters at the event and released publicity posters meant for spreading awareness on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

Additional Chief Election Officer of the State Rajendra Cholan, Joint Chief Election Officer V. Raghavendra, Regional Commissioner (Kalaburagi) Krishna Bajpai, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Snehal R., Chief Executive Officer of Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat and SVEEP Committee president Girish Badole, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chetan R., Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and other senior officers were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Bhadoo flagged off an election awareness rally for disabled persons on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

