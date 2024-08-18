‘Young people must be at centre of climate action’

A four-day Local Conferences of Youth (LCOY) 2024 organised with the support of UNICEF-YuWaah in Mysuru sought to bring young people to the centre stage of climate action.

“Children and young people must be at the centre of climate action taken by governments and stakeholders; their voices and opinions on building climate resilience and driving meaningful action and leadership in climate policy and practice must be considered. Building capacity of institutions to plan, contextualise, and implement climate solutions with grassroots youth leaders and communities will support India’s progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals and Nationally Determined Contributions”.

This was one of the key points in the National Youth and Children’s Statement developed and launched by children and young people from across India at the conclusion of the LCOY in Mysuru on Sunday, August 18.

The statement was launched based on dialogue with more than 250 young people and children, who had gathered for the four-day LCOY in Mysuru.

LCOY are annual youth-led conferences under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) organised by young people across the world that seek to encourage localized climate conversations, promote youth leadership and climate action and amplify grassroots climate action worldwide.

A statement issued by the organisers said the National Youth and Children’s Statement developed by India LCOY was a consultative process of over two months involving 1,000 young people and 500 children.

Rita Khanna, Scientist G., Life Cell, Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change of India, who participated in the event online, told the closing session of the LCOY that citizens of India, especially young people, were social transformers. “With their energy, innovation, and passion, they have the power to transform societies and redefine the relationship between humans and nature. They are leading this in communities through green entrepreneurship championing sustainable startups, and developing technological innovations that are economically viable and environmentally responsible,” she said.

Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse, Chief of UNICEF Field Office for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, who addressed the young participants in Mysuru said the “climate crisis is a child rights crisis”. “Children and young people bear the brunt despite being least responsible for it”.

Mr. Taffesse said UNICEF supports the empowerment of youth and children to be climate-conscious citizens and “builds their capacity to take climate action while amplifying their voice and efforts”.

Eighteen-year-old Kartik Verma, UNICEF India’s Youth Advocate, pointed out that climate change disproportionately impacts children’s bodies, minds, and lives. “It’s their right to be involved in the decision-making process at every level —- local, national and global”.

The four-day conference featured thematic capacity building and activity-based learning sessions, covering topics such as energy, waste management, oceans, rivers, green skills, mobility and water conservation, said a statement issued by the organisers.

