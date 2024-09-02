Young parliamentarians debate a wide range of issues at regional contest in Hubballi

A two-day Regional Level Mock Parliament contest organised by Young Indians, an integral part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Hubballi on Saturday and Sunday, saw intense arguments and deliberations on wide ranging issues, following which the best parliamentarians among them were chosen for a national level contest.

The winners, Shashank Habib (Best Speaker); Abhinav Huralikoppi (Team Spirit); Sanjana Raj (Best Debater), Spandana Dharmatti (Innovative ideas), Srinika Jirali (Exceptional Deputy Speaker); Shraddha Kulkarni (Outstanding Speaker), Aarav Beuria (Most Persuasive Policy Advocate), Sumedha Harihar (Leadership Excellence), Reeth Markumbi (Community Impact), Shravani (Most Valuable Participant), Vasundhara Desai (Best Parliamentarian), Naman Rajpurohit (Best Leader of Opposition) and Kuber (Best Leader of House) will now participate in the national level contest to be held in New Delhi this year.

During the two-day event, the participating students gained deeper understanding of the nation’s democratic processes. The event also provided them an opportunity to develop invaluable skills in public speaking, leadership and critical thinking. Students from North Karnataka, South Maharashtra and Goa participated in the contest.

Addressing the students during the valedictory ceremony held on Sunday evening, Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar advised them on how to become better leaders of the future.

He appealed to parents to encourage children to take interest in politics and choose it as a career to be in touch with commoners.

Giving away the prizes to the winners, industrialist and philanthropist V.S.V. Prasad said that in order to bring about a change, involving the youth is crucial. “India is the only country with over 35 crore youth population in the world. The whole world is looking at India how it is going to change the political scenario. The future of India is in the hands of youths who can make India a world leader,” he said.

National chairperson of Young Indians Vishal Agarwal, Regional Chairperson Srinivas Joshi and office-bearers, including Darshan Mutha, Aseem Abhyankar, Nagraj Naik, Ujwal Singhi, Methila Sureban, Komal Shah and Lekha Khona, and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi addressed the students and called upon them not to develop negative mindset towards politics.

Instead, they should actively participate in politics to strengthen Indian democracy and also the government, he said and added that the country needs good politicians and statesmen.

