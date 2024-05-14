Young painter from Bagalkot gets letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Nagarathna Meti, a young painter from Bagalkot, thanking her for a drawing of him with his mother.

Ms. Meti had drawn the picture of Mr. Modi and his mother Hiraben Modi and held it up in her hand during the Prime Minister’s rally in Bagalkot on April 29. Mr. Modi collected the picture through his security personnel. The young diploma student is an amateur painter.

SPG officers had collected her details like name and address. She received a letter signed by the Prime Minister within a fortnight.

The letter thanks the painter. “Thank you for the beautiful work of art. I also thank your family for instilling in you the quality of upholding human emotions and realizing their value. I saw your work of art at the convention. It seemed to represent the power of youth. This has motivated me to work harder further for the new India and youth,” the Prime Minister said in the letter.

Ms. Meti said that she was elated to get the letter on Monday.

