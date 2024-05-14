ADVERTISEMENT

Young painter from Bagalkot gets letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Published - May 14, 2024 08:43 pm IST - Belagavi

Nagarathna Meti had drawn a picture of Mr. Modi and his mother Hiraben Modi and held it up in her hand during the Prime Minister’s rally in Bagalkot on April 29

The Hindu Bureau

Nagarathna Meti of Bagalkot shows the letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking her for a drawing of him with his mother. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Nagarathna Meti, a young painter from Bagalkot, thanking her for a drawing of him with his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Meti had drawn the picture of Mr. Modi and his mother Hiraben Modi and held it up in her hand during the Prime Minister’s rally in Bagalkot on April 29. Mr. Modi collected the picture through his security personnel. The young diploma student is an amateur painter.

SPG officers had collected her details like name and address. She received a letter signed by the Prime Minister within a fortnight.

The letter thanks the painter. “Thank you for the beautiful work of art. I also thank your family for instilling in you the quality of upholding human emotions and realizing their value. I saw your work of art at the convention. It seemed to represent the power of youth. This has motivated me to work harder further for the new India and youth,” the Prime Minister said in the letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Meti said that she was elated to get the letter on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US