‘Young MPs’ seek better deal

Schoolchildren raised questions about the lack of basic amenities in their schools, during the Makkala Sansat – children’s parliament — in Hassan on Friday. They spoke of the absence of toilets, broken roof tiles, garbage on school premises, narrow roads near the school, among other issues. Senior officers of the district responded to their questions.

The programme was organised by the Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (Graam) under its Sugamya Shiksha programme, in association with the Department of Public Instruction.

Hamsaveni, a class 7 student of Government Higher Primary School at Siddaiah Nagar in the city, played the role of Speaker. Students, representing school-level cabinets, were present.

A student from Vanivilas Higher Primary School in Hassan demanded that the administration instal speed-breakers near the school to avoid accidents. Another student from Siddaiah Nagar took objection to the local body not clearing the garbage dumped near the school compound wall.

A student from Doddamandiganahalli pointed out that the school premises had become a breeding centre for mosquitoes.

K.N. Balaram, Block Education Officer of Hassan taluk, responded to the queries related to lack of toilets, dilapidated school structures, while DySP T.R. Puttaswamy Gowda answered questions on traffic congestion in the school zone.

District and Sessions judge Shivanna, who inaugurated the event, said such programmes would help schoolchildren develop leadership qualities at a young age. “The students, who take part in such programmes, develop the habit of questioning. Later, they can become good leaders,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Ram Nivas Sepat, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.A. Paramesh, C.K. Basavaraj, member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, D.T. Puttaraju, Principal of District Institute of Education and Training, and representatives of GRAAM were present.