Young man in Kalaburagi drowns as his friends take a video of him dying

A 22-year old young man drowned in an abandoned stone quarry pit on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Friday evening even as one of his friends simply looked on him while other took a video of him drowning. The victim was later identified as Jafar Ayub, a resident of Mijguri locality.

In the video clip that one of the victim’s friends took, it is clearly seen that Jafar Ayub, who was swimming in the pit, managed to come very close to the bank. However, he somehow missed holding the bund and also the hand of his friend who was waiting on the bank. In the next few seconds, he was seen struggling in the water to come back to the bank again and finally drowned when one of his friends simply looked on and other continued the video.

As the news reached, police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body. A case has been registered with Kalaburagi rural police station.