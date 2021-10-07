Karnatak Law Society’s Rajalakhamgouda Law College organised its annual endowment prize distribution ceremony, valedictory of the academic year and farewell function for final year students in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Principal Senior Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate Bhat Manjunath Narayan distributed the prizes. He asked junior lawyers to learn from all senior lawyers in court and not just their immediate seniors. “You have been groomed by professors in college, but there are no teachers in court. There is scope for errors in theoretical training. But legal practice is like being in a war zone. Any error on your part will affect your client and his family over generations,’’ he said.

“Young lawyers should aim at helping the poor and needy, rather than making money. Focus on all the good you can do. Society needs good judges and lawyers and you should aim at being good judges and lawyers,’’ he said.

Advocate and secretary of the society Vivek G. Kulkarni asked law graduates on learning the craft, rather than on remuneration. “Honesty and integrity play an important role in moulding a good lawyer. If you focus on Goddess Saraswati [learning] for the first few years, then Goddess Lakshmi [affluence] will follow automatically,’’ he said.

Advocate and Chairman of Governing Council of the college S.V. Ganachari, who presided over the function, said that advocacy is a noble profession and it demanded honest pursuit of knowledge. “You need to be a student throughout your life and you should be patient. You need to invest the first three-four years in acquiring skills. You should realise that perseverance pays,’’ he said.

A second year LL.B student Krishna Bandodekar won the M.K. Nambyar Memorial Gold Medal for scoring the highest marks in Constitutional Law for the academic year 2019-2020.

The gold medal is given out of the endowment instituted by Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal in honour of his father late M.K. Nambyar who was a leading expert in Constitutional Law. Mr. Bhat also gave away different endowment awards and sports and cultural prizes.

General secretary Shreya Utture, Basavaprasad Sankapal, Malvika Thorat and others gave their feedback.

Principal of the college A.H. Hawaldar welcomed the gathering and professor P.A. Yajurvedi introduced the guests.

Suhas Huddar won the general championship in the male category and Ujwala Hawaldar won the general championship in female category. Priyanka Rathi compered the programme and Sneha Kulkarni rendered an invocation. Pooja Badkundri proposed a vote of thanks.