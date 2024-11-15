‘Young journalists should strive to uncover truth’

Veteran journalist Gopal Nayak urged young journalists to strive to uncover the truth and speak truth to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Journalism is a sacred profession. We should realise its impact on society and be careful while doing our duties. We should aim at uncovering the truth at all times and never be afraid to speak truth to power,” he said during the National Press Day celebrations in Vijayapura on Friday.

Journalists should protect the health of society and stand up for the victims of injustice. However, we should not offend anyone, group, or any faith, he said. Senior journalist Vasudev Herakal called for fraternity among journalists.

Journalists like Sangamesh Churi, Karnataka media academy member, various award winners like Rudrappa Asangi, Rafi Bhandari, Mohammad Irfan Sheikh, Mohan Kulkarni, Basavaraj Ullagaddi, Shreeshail Kottalagi, Mahesh Shetgar and others were felicitated.

The Karnataka Union of Working Journalists organised the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.