Young Indians to host Y20 Dialogues event in Mysuru

April 21, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

· Yi is hosting Youth20, an official consultation forum that encourages youth as future leaders to raise, as a prelude to G20 Young Entrepreneur Alliance that is hosted in New Delhi in July this year

India is hosting the 2023 G20 Summit at New Delhi in July this year. As part of it,Young Indians (Yi), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is all set to host the G20 YEA (Young Entrepreneur Alliance) India Summit in Delhi from July 13 to 15. As India has taken over the G20 presidency, this is a moment of great pride for Yi to bring together over 800 changemakers from 20+ nations at the G20 YEA India Summit in Delhi. The YEA is a global network of approximately 500,000 young entrepreneurs and the organisations that support them, a press release said here.

Before one of the most anticipated events of the year at Delhi, Yi is hosting Youth20 (Y20), an official consultation forum which encourages youth as future leaders to raise, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yi Mysuru chapter, in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru, is hosting Y20 dialogues event on Monday (April 24) at 12 p.m. Students from educational institutions associated with Yi Mysuru and SJCE will be part of this session.

The event will feature a master class on Trends in Artificial Intelligence by Navin Patel, Convenor–CII Mysuru IT and ITES Panel and Associate Vice-President, Infosys Limited, Mysuru.

Mr. Navin Patel heads the Technology Architecture Academy at Infosys. He has more than 25 years of experience in the IT field. Till recently, he headed the global pre-sales function for Healthcare, Insurance and Life Sciences verticals. In December, he took on a new role as the Head of Technology Architecture Academy, the release added.