Young Indians’ learning industrial visit in Mysuru

March 12, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Chapter of Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organised a learning mission to Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru, on Monday for its members and Yuva members from institutions. The session was part of the Yuva and Entrepreneurship vertical of Yi Mysuru.

During the visit, participants had the opportunity to interact with Amit Kumar, Vice President and Business Unit Head. The interaction provided valuable insights into the strategic direction of the business unit and its role within the overall operations of Schneider Electric and a deeper understanding of the company’s goals, challenges, and future plans, enhancing their overall learning experience, a press release said here.

Participants had a shop floor visit to gain valuable insight into the manufacturing process of three-phase and single-phase electrical meters. Each meter is equipped with over 65 tamper-proof checkpoints to enhance theft control and also provided a broader understanding of the industry’s technological advancements, production processes, and emphasis on quality control measures, the release added.

Participants got an understanding of the intricate steps involved in assembling and testing these meters. They also gained insights into market trends in the electrical metering industry, including the growing demand for smart meters, according to the release.

Around 25 members, including Yuva Members from MICA, MYCAS College of Professional Studies, The National Institute of Engineering North Campus and Daksha College, Mysuru, participated.