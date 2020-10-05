Young graduates told to imbibe a sense of nationalism to emerge as future leaders

Belagavi

Governor presents honorary doctorate to Sri Niranjana Jagadguru Rajayogindra Swami

Governor and Chancellor of universities Vajubhai Wala presented honorary doctorates to Sri Niranjana Jagadguru Rajayogindra Swami of Mooru Savir Mutt and sports administrator K. Govindaraj during the eighth convocation of Rani Channamma University in Belagavi on Monday.

The Chancellor and other guests handed over gold medals and certificates to 33 students who were present at the ceremony in the Suvarna Soudha. Another 33,000 students received their degrees in-absentia. As many as 79 Ph.Ds were awarded in various subjects.

Director of NAAC S.C. Sharma delivered his convocation lecture online during the event. He reiterated that the Vedic maxim. “Knowledge is power”, and said that students should realise that their learning did not stop at passing out of the university. They should be learning new skills everyday to face the challenges of the future, he added.

“Sage Chanakya has placed education at the highest levels of a man’s achievements. He called education as the maternal trait of civilisation,’’ Dr. Sharma said.

He quoted from various scriptures to argue that nationalism and nationalistic thinking was an important factor in nation building. Young graduates are the wheels of progress. They should imbibe a sense of nationalism and emerge as future leaders, he said.

Vice-Chancellor M. Ramachandra Gowda said that the State government’s grant of 127 acres of land in Hire Bagewadi would lead to the university growing exponentially.

As many as 31,262 students have passed graduate courses with 77 getting ranks. Of these, 11 were given certificates in person. Of the 2,712 students who got post-graduate degrees, 68 have obtained ranks. Among them, 22 were invited to receive certificates from the Chancellor. University officers announced that a total of 33,974 received degrees and other course certificates this year.

Information Commissioner B.V. Geetha, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H.V. Darshan, Registrars S.M. Hurakadli and Basavaraj Padmashali, and other office-bearers were present.