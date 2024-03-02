Young alumni of JSS STU guide present students on careers

March 02, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

JSS Science and Technology University (earlier SJCE), Mysuru on Saturday organised a Young Alumni Meet 2.0 – a unique meetup with the recently passed-out graduates.

It’s a first-of-its-kind initiative where 151 youth visited the university to address the present students who are preparing for the placements, career counsel and advise them on trending technologies.

Chandrakanth Booba, director, Strategy and Analytics at Fanatics, Inc. and 2011 alumni from BE Electronics Department was the chief guest and A.N. Santhosh Kumar, vice-chancellor of the University presided. C. Nataraju, dean of Engineering and principal, SJCE was present.

On the occasion, two students - Sahana H.U. and Siddesh K., the first-year BE students from Mechanical branch - were provided scholarships from the 1981 batch SJCE alumni, Anantha Subramanyam and Pradeep Sampath respectively.

Mr. Chandrakanth, in his address, motivated students to always follow their passion, and there are ample opportunities to grow in all the fields.

He advised students to identify their real career interests before making their career choices.

He also stressed taking up career opportunities outside their domain knowledge as it will help students scale up faster in the organisations in the long run.

Prof. Santhosh Kumar, in his presidential remarks, appreciated the alumni for making time to visit campus to empower their juniors to reach their desired goals.

He also mentioned that alumni engagement is very vital in the development of institutions. Their interaction with the institution will help faculties and students stay updated on the latest developments and technical knowledge.

Pradeep Manjunath, training and placement officer, Veena M.G., electronics and communication, R.J. Prathibha from the Information Science Department, HoDs, officials from the University and constituent college SJCE, were present.

