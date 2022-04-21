You get salary from common man’s tax: Karnataka CM tells government employees

Sarvothama Awards, meant for government employees, were presented

Appreciating State Government employees for their efficiency in serving the public despite there being more than two lakh vacancies, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to them to work with honesty and show efficiency.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association in Shivamogga on April 21. “There are more than two lakh vacancies in the government. However, you have worked hard to ensure none of the schemes is stopped due to a lack of staff,” he said.

Calling upon the employees to join him in bringing in a change in the system, the Chief Minister said all services meant for poor, farmers, workers and the women should reach them at their doorsteps. “You should not forget the fact that your salary comes from the tax paid by the common man. We should value his sweat and hard work,” he said.

The employees should be open to new technologies and reforms, he said. “I know many of you still have a phobia for technology. They should get used to it,” the Chief Minister said.

“Wherever you have discretion, exercise it in favour of the have-nots. Never use your discretionary power to benefit a rich man,” the Chief Minister advised.

