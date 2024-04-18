GIFT a SubscriptionGift
You elected doctor, advocate in Kodagu last year, now elect an engineer: Ponnanna

April 18, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna on Thursday urged voters in Kodagu to elect an engineer for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency as they supported and ensured the victory of an advocate (in Virajpet) and a doctor (in Madikeri).

Congress candidate M. Lakshman is an engineer by profession while Mr. Ponnanna is an advocate and Mr. Gowda a doctor.

Speaking during an election campaign in Virajpet taluk, Mr. Ponnanna, who is also the Legal Advisor for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said all three of us will work for the development of Kodagu and be a strength to all of you if Mr. Lakshman is voted to power.

He said the ensuing election is crucial for the country as it is a battle for us to save the Constitution and the democracy from the hands of BJP. The voters have to play a decisive role.

He said the BJP is unable to withstand our guarantees that have helped crores of poor in the State. In the Siddaramaiah government, there is no middlemen menace and the guarantees’ money is credited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

He sought to know the contribution of BJP to Kodagu, and asked them to give a list of development works which they have done for the coffee land.

In his address, Mr. Lakshman, who is travelling Kodagu as part of his election campaign, sought votes in his favour to develop Kodagu. Like how the people of Kodagu gave a chance to Mr. Ponnanna and Dr. Gowda, the same chance can also be given to him to show what he can do for the people, he said.

Despite the “double engine” government at the State and Centre, the BJP did not bring expected funds for developing Kodagu, he said, adding that he has listed out his vision for Mysuru and Kodagu in his manifesto that he has brought out for the constituency.

District Congress President Dharmaja Uthappa and others were present.

