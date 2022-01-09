You cannot fool people again and again, says Bommai

Bengaluru

09 January 2022 23:41 IST

‘Congress has undertaken a politically motivated padayatra over Mekedatu issue’

The Congress has undertaken a politically motivated padayatra over Mekedatu issue to fool people. But one cannot fool people again and again, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Mr. Bommai told mediapersons here on Sunday that the erstwhile Congress Government had failed to submit a proper DPR during its term for the Mekedatu project. “The Congress has no commitment. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar himself was the Water Resources Minister in the previous coalition Government and then also no concrete action was taken in this regard. The party had not bothered to raise its voice for the project in the last three years,” he alleged.

“Now, as the Assembly elections are approaching, they are taking out a padayatra with political motivation. A sense of guilt is haunting them as they had not done anything for implementing the project when they were in power. So they are out to fool the people. This is a political padayatra,” Mr. Bommai said.

The BJP has proved its commitment for the Mekedatu project. "After I became the Chief Minister, the DPR was sent for approval by the Central Water Commission and the Cauvery Monitoring Board. A meeting over the project would be held this month and suitable decisions are expected. The State Government has geared up on the legal front too before the Supreme Court," Mr. Bommai said.