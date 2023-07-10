You can change schemes but policies need to continue: Bommai

July 10, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the newly elected Congress government is without a clear direction, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday questioned the government’s intention in dropping several schemes/programmes started by the previous BJP government.

On NEP

“You can change schemes but policies need to continue. National Education Policy (NEP) did not happen in a day. The changes were long pending and a task force worked here for one year before Karnataka became the first State to implement NEP. Now if your focus is changing the changes that we brought in what will be the effect on students and their future development? Parties change, but governance is a continuous process and policies need to continue,” Mr. Bommai said in the Legislative Assembly in reply to Governor’s speech.

He pointed out at non-allocation of funds to Raitha Vidya Nidhi, stopping of Bhoo Siri and Jeevan Jyothi - projects that were for farmers welfare, in the Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He said on the Budget, “It is not a Karnataka model but a retrograde model. The government has not allocated much money to Krishna, Mahadayai and Cauvery basin projects. Escalation cost is higher in irrigation project. Should we call this pro farmers budget?”

‘Don’t be vindictive’

Urging the government not to be vindictive and indulge in witch hunting, Mr. Bommai said that the government should investigate corruption allegations since 2013. “All the complaints of corruption received should be investigated. Cases are being opened where chargesheet has been completed, some investigations are half done and some investigations have not started.” He accused Congress of institutionalising corruption by diluting powers of Lokayukta. “Let there be open investigation and open to all complaints between 2013 and 2018 also.”